Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $21.35 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.34 or 0.00109496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $490,125.13 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

