Haverford Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,258. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

