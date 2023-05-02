Head to Head Analysis: Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.55% -27.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.01 Lucira Health Competitors $486.78 million $10.72 million -53.52

Analyst Recommendations

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 372 632 1236 19 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.32%. Given Lucira Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

