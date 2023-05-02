Head-To-Head Comparison: Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) versus Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Rezolute N/A -35.52% -33.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Theratechnologies and Rezolute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rezolute has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 490.48%. Given Rezolute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Rezolute shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Rezolute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and Rezolute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million 1.52 -$4.66 million ($0.10) -8.95 Rezolute N/A N/A -$41.06 million ($1.47) -1.43

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rezolute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rezolute beats Theratechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.