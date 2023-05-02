Head to Head Survey: Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) versus Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) and Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Disc Medicine Opco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $1.52 million 16.26 -$31.06 million ($3.70) -0.82 Disc Medicine Opco N/A N/A -$46.83 million ($10.00) -3.46

Lumos Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine Opco. Disc Medicine Opco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Disc Medicine Opco 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lumos Pharma and Disc Medicine Opco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 484.99%. Disc Medicine Opco has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Disc Medicine Opco.

Volatility and Risk

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine Opco has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Disc Medicine Opco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma -2,039.53% -43.80% -37.63% Disc Medicine Opco N/A -37.49% -34.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Disc Medicine Opco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.