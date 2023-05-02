Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 22.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $211.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 184,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 146,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

