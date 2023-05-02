Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY23 guidance at $5.25 to $5.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 47,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

