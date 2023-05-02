Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.13.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

