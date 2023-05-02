HEX (HEX) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $32.63 billion and $14.46 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
