Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

