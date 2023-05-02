Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.88 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Trading Down 7.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its position in Hologic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hologic by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

