Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Home Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

