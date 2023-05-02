Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $197.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,005. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

