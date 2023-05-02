Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Down 9%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 729,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,012,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $967.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

