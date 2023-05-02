Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 243,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -1,885.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

