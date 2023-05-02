Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.46 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.49 or 0.00033074 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $129.46 million and $3.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00128336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,642,312 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

