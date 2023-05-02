Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,594 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,019,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.