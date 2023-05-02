Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,141. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day moving average is $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

