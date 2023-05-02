Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 9.7 %

CFG stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,259. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

