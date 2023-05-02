Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

TMO stock traded down $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $541.82. 345,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,859. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

