Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 575 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. 158,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

