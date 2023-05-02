Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WPC opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

