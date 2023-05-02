Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

