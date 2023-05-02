Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 192.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

REZI stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.