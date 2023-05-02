Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

