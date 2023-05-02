Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

