Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3 %

RIO opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.