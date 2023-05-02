Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

