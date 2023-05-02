Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 857,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.78. The stock had a trading volume of 673,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $280.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

