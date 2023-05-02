Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

SLYG stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,856. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

