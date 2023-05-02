Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $778,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GSK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. 1,310,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.