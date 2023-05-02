Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. 670,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

