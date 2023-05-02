Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 4,348,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.