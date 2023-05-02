Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. 520,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.