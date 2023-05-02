Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 433,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.30. 30,882,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,205,934. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.12.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

