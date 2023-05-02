Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Huize Price Performance

NASDAQ HUIZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 11,291,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,017. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

