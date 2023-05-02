Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 919,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.
Insider Activity
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
NYSE:HII traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 404,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.63.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
Further Reading
