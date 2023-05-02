Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 919,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HII traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 404,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

