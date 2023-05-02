Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Hyliion Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of HYLN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 3,632,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,281.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Hyliion by 98.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter worth about $15,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 16.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,862,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 256,253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hyliion by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

