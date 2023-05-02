Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,281.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HYLN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 1,195,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,667. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after buying an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 342,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,995,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 111,744 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

