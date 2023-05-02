Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 673.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of Icade stock remained flat at $47.14 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. Icade has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

Get Icade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Icade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.