Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 738,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 62,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.58. Identiv has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Get Identiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Identiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Identiv by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Identiv by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Identiv by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Identiv Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.