Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY23 guidance to $9.45-9.85 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $12.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.91. 852,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

