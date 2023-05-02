IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,697 shares of company stock worth $2,603,009 over the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

