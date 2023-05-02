Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of IMO traded down C$3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$63.95. 670,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.46. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a market cap of C$37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

