Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.50.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of IMO traded down C$3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$63.95. 670,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.46. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a market cap of C$37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
