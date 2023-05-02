Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDDWF opened at $58.92 on Friday. Indutrade AB has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

