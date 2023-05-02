Insider Buying: abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) insider Mark Florance acquired 2,400 shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,146.93).

LON:AAIF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 123,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,053.91 and a beta of 0.71. abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($2.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

