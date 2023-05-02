Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,655,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after buying an additional 112,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 116,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 94,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.