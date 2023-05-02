Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Director Acquires 5,200 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBIP traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.