Insider Buying: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $55,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,091,235.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -124.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

