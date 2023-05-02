Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Director Sells 327 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 513,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,131. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

